Namma Yatri Women autopreneurs earn Rs 42 lakh through ‘Mahila Shakti’

Bengaluru: Namma Yatri’s Mahila Shakti auto driving programme is transforming the lives of women in Bengaluru. The programme aims to empower women drivers to achieve financial independence, flexibility, and respect in their work while creating a safer and more inclusive city. Nearly 100 women drivers have collectively earned Rs. 42 lakhs through the programme. The initiative recently recognized its top women drivers in a ceremony presided over by Ramalinga Reddy, Transport Minister and Muzrai Minister of Karnataka.

Transport Minister and Muzrai Minister highlighted the significance of the programme, Ramalinga Reddy said, “In Karnataka, we take pride in our progressive values and inclusive spirit. By becoming auto drivers, these women are not only earning a livelihood but also reshaping societal norms. Their presence on our roads brings a new dimension to urban mobility, fostering a safer and more welcoming environment for all. This initiative is a testament to the strength and resilience of our women, and we are committed to supporting their journey towards empowerment.” The minister also pledged support for women drivers on various fronts, including free training programmes, assistance in obtaining licenses, and financial support for securing loans.

Since its inception, the Mahila Shakti programme has trained and empowered many women to become auto drivers. Together, these drivers have earned Rs. 42 lakhs and driven more than 400,000 kilometers. This programme is not just about providing jobs; it’s about promoting gender-responsive mobility, financial independence, and flexible job opportunities for women in Bengaluru. The initiative is breaking down barriers, and allowing women to contribute meaningfully to the city’s transportation ecosystem while gaining respect and recognition in their communities.

The stories of women like Pallavi, Rajalakshmi, and Tabassum are truly inspiring. Pallavi joined the Mahila Shakti programme to secure funds for her son’s medical expenses. Through her hard work and the support of the programme, she has saved enough money for his treatment, lifting a significant burden from her shoulders. Rajalakshmi, who left a physically demanding job as a delivery person, found independence and flexibility as an auto driver.

Since joining Namma Yatri six months ago, she has earned Rs 1.75 lakh without any commission, allowing her to balance work and family life more effectively. Tabassum’s journey from driver to trainer showcases the potential for growth within the programme. With the support of Mahila Shakti, she has cleared her debts and is now saving to purchase her own auto this month, inspiring others with her determination and success.

The Mahila Shakti programme offers a comprehensive, free one-month training that covers electric auto driving, traffic regulations, app usage, and customer service skills. Graduates receive continued mentorship and access to electric autos at nominal rents, empowering them to earn, save, and eventually own their vehicles. Women interested in joining this transformative programme can contact Namma Yatri at 080-6972 4800 or via WhatsApp at 86189 63188.

More strength to the women of Namma Yatri, as they drive change, one

journey at a time!