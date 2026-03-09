Nandini demand boosts profits; farmers to get share of gains

Within creasing demand for Nandini dairy products, the Chikkaballapur District Milk Producers Cooperative Union has recorded strong profits and decided to share the gains with milk-producing farmers.

Chimul has reported a profit of around Rs 2 crore and, as an incentive to farmers, has announced an additional payment of Rs 1.50 per litre of milk. The benefit will be provided to farmers until May, offering a significant boost to dairy producers in the district. Speaking to the media, Chimul President Manjunath Reddy said that the union is already paying Rs36.90 per litre of milk. With the state government’s subsidy of ₹5 per litre, farmers are currently receiving a total of ₹41.90 per litre. The newly announced additional ₹1.50 payment will further increase farmers’ earnings.

Chimul is considered one of the cooperative unions in the state offering higher milk procurement prices.