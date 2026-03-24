NandinI ties up with RCB as official dairy partner ahead of IPL 2026

Bengaluru With excitement building for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Karnataka’s flagship dairy brand Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), known for its popular Nandini products, has announced its sponsorship of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The development comes as fans eagerly await the opening clash between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad, marking the beginning of another high-voltage cricketing season.

Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru, KMF Managing Director Shivswamy said, “KMF has partnered with RCB for the 2026 IPL season. This association will help take Nandini products to a national and international audience.”

Highlighting the strategic importance of the tie-up, he added, “RCB is one of the teams with the largest fan base. Through this sponsorship, we aim to expand the visibility of Nandini products across the country and beyond.”

Shivswamy also revealed that leading RCB players, including Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal, will be part of promotional campaigns for KMF products. “We have secured a one-year tender for this sponsorship at a cost of ₹4 crore,” he said.

Addressing concerns over global geopolitical tensions, Shivswamy clarified that the ongoing conflicts involving Iran, United States and Israel have had minimal impact on Nandini’s business. “There has been no major disruption in milk sales. We have seen a minor dip of about 4,000 to 5,000 litres, but overall, the impact has not been significant,” he said.

On another front, he confirmed that KMF has participated in the tender process to supply ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). “Discussions are underway, and the tender has not yet been finalised. However, we have sufficient production capacity to meet TTD’s requirements,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed the partnership in a social media post, stating, “Karnataka’s pride, the Nandini brand, is now the official dairy partner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the champions of the last IPL season. The synergy between Nandini’s trusted legacy and RCB’s sporting excellence will be a key highlight of this IPL season.”

The collaboration is expected to significantly boost brand visibility for Nandini while strengthening RCB’s commercial partnerships ahead of IPL 2026.