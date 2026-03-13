Narayana Health City Achieves Major Milestone in Orthopaedic Surgery with 10,000 Procedures

Madikeri: In an impressive demonstration of medical innovation, Narayana Health City has announced it has successfully performed over 10,000 orthopaedic surgeries in just three years. This remarkable feat includes more than 1,000 robotic-assisted joint replacement procedures, highlighting the hospital’s commitment to advancing orthopaedic care.

During a recent press conference in Madikeri, leading specialists shared insights on the transformative landscape of orthopaedic surgery. The discussions centered around the implementation of cutting-edge techniques, including advanced imaging and robotic systems, that are significantly improving surgical precision and patient outcomes.

Dr. Abhinandan S Punit, Senior Consultant and Clinical Lead – Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, at Narayana Health City, emphasized the advantages of utilizing robotic assistance in surgeries. He said, “In joint replacement surgery, even small variations in implant alignment can affect how a joint function and how long the implant lasts. Robotic-assisted systems allow us to analyse the patient’s joint anatomy in detail and plan the procedure with a high level of accuracy before entering the operating room.”

Explaining the benefits of the robotic assistance, he added, “During surgery, the platform provides real-time guidance that helps us execute bone cuts and implant positioning with greater precision. This level of planning and control helps achieve better joint balance and stability, which ultimately supports smoother recovery and improved long-term outcomes for patients.”

Dr. Vinu Raj, Consultant – Spine Surgery at Narayana Health City reinforced the necessity of precision in spinal operations, stating, “Spine surgery demands an extremely high level of accuracy because we are operating close to the spinal cord and critical nerve structures. Even small deviations in screw placement can lead to complications. Advanced navigation and guidance systems allow us to visualise the patient’s anatomy in real time and place implants with much greater precision. While technology improves accuracy and safety, surgical experience and judgement remain central to every step of the procedure.”

Dr. K S Kushalappa, Consultant – Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement at Narayana Health City, highlighted how innovations in implant design and surgical practices are revolutionizing the treatment of complex fractures. He said, “Many orthopaedic patients today present with complex fractures or multiple medical conditions, particularly in older age groups. Advances in implant technology, imaging and surgical techniques now allow us to reconstruct joints and restore stability even in cases that were once extremely difficult to treat.”

Dr. Kushalappa also shared inspiring patient success stories, including that of a 76-year-old patient who suffered a severe shoulder fracture after slipping at home while already had undergone multiple cycles of chemotherapy and radiation for cancer. With cancer surgery scheduled within weeks, the team opted for a shoulder replacement to enable faster recovery. The patient later underwent his cancer surgery successfully, is now cancer-free, and has regained full shoulder function. Another case involved a patient from Bangladesh who had been living with severe shoulder pain despite earlier procedures. After a carefully planned two-stage surgery at Narayana Health, including removal of the damaged implant followed by a shoulder replacement, she recovered well and is now able to live independently.