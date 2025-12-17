Natanam Institute of Dance to Celebrate 250th Birth Anniversary of Shri Muthuswamy Deekshitar in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Achaarya Dr. Raksha Karthik, Natanam Institute of Dance, a member of the International Dance Council (CID), will commemorate the 250th birth anniversary of Shri Muthuswamy Deekshitar, one of the illustrious composers of the revered Carnatic Music Trinity, through a special thematic Bharatanatyam presentation on December 20, 2025, at Medai – The Stage, Koramangala, from 5:30 pm onwards.

The tribute performance will be presented by Acharya Dr. Raksha Karthik, along with her disciples, celebrating the spiritual depth, musical brilliance, and timeless compositions of Muthuswamy Deekshitar through classical dance and live Carnatic music.

The event will be held in the esteemed presence of distinguished guests including Dr. M.R.V. Prasad, President of The Bangalore Gayana Samaja; Prof. Radhakrishna, noted writer and educationist; Mrs. Jyothi Raghuram, journalist, writer, and art critic; and Smt. Roopashree Madhusudan, renowned Bharatanatyam danseuse and scholar.

Enhancing the evening will be a distinguished ensemble of accomplished musicians featuring Vidwan Devaraju B V on nattuvangam, Karnataka Kalashree Vidwan Balasubramanya Sharma on vocals, Vidwan Srihari Rangaswamy on mrudangam, Vidwan Gopal Venkataramana on veena, Vidwan Jayaram Kikkeri on flute, and Vidwan D V Prasanna Kumar on rhythm pads. The programme will be compered by Sugganahally Shadakshari. for tickets and more information, please call +91 98861 07701