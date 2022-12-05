Neighbor In Bengaluru Kills Elderly Person And Conceals Body In Wardrobe

A woman is accused of killing her elderly neighbor and concealing the body in a wardrobe before running away. The incident happened in the Anekal taluk's Attibele. According to the police, the dead has been identified as Parvathamma (80), a local of the village of Neraluru. Police are searching for the suspect, Payal Khan.



As per the police, the accused stayed on the third level of the building for ten months, while Parvathamma and her family had moved into a rental home on the second floor of the building around nine months prior. On Friday night, Parvathamma left the house and told her family she was going to the store to buy betel leaf and would be back shortly. She did not, though, and her relatives began looking for her.

The police further added that the woman was wearing roughly 80 grammes of gold, which the police said is missing. It appears to be a killing done for money. They are trying to find the murderer.

Her son Ramesh filed a missing person report on Saturday. The house was locked on Saturday night, but Parvathamma had told Ramesh's wife that the neighbor upstairs was inviting her home and they should check there once. Ramesh became suspicious when he noticed that it was locked even on a Sunday morning and called the police.

The body was discovered in a wardrobe during the home search, according to the authorities. The elderly woman's limbs had been tied before the scoundrel suffocated her and hid her body in the closet.