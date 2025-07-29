Neuberg Pulse Partners with Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Launch State-of-the-Art Integrated Diagnostics Centre

Bengaluru: Neuberg Pulse Diagnostics, one of India’s fastest-growing diagnostic chains, launches its first State-of-the-Art integrated diagnostics centre in Ranchi, bringing the city’s first upgraded PET-CT scanner. Neuberg Diagnostics entered into a joint venture with Kolkata-based Pulse Diagnostics to strengthen its footprint across the eastern region, including West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and the North Eastern states.

The centre was inaugurated by Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the presence of Dr. GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics, Ms. Sunaina Bihani, CEO and Managing Director, Neuberg Pulse Diagnostics and several other doctors and luminaries from Ranchi and across India.

The Neuberg Pulse Diagnostics Centre in Ranchi is built on the historic site of cricket legend M.S. Dhoni’s former residence, at Harmu colony, where he lived with his family in his early years. The state-of-the-art centre offers comprehensive diagnostic services under one roof, including pathology, radiology, nuclear medicine, cardiology, gastroenterology and preventive health services. It provides over 6,000 tests across routine and super-specialty tests, along with MRI, CT, PET-CT, Digital & Portable X-ray, Advanced Sonography, Endoscopy, Colonoscopy, 4D Ultrasound, Mammography, 2D Echo, ECG, EEG, EMG among others. With specialized doctors, stringent quality protocols, and advanced technology, the centre ensures accurate results. Additional services include home sample collection across Ranchi, health check-up packages, personalised genomics, whole-body MRI health checkup, digital smart reports, and consultation support.

“With the launch of Neuberg Pulse’s integrated diagnostics centre in Ranchi, we are bringing a complete range of world-class diagnostic services from routine preventive tests to advanced pathology and radiology closer to the people of Jharkhand at affordable rates. We are proud to launch this centre at the former residence of cricketing legend MS Dhoni and happy to partner with him in this venture” said Dr. GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics. “We are proud to introduce Ranchi’s first upgraded advanced GE Discovery IQ PET-CT scanner, in a stand-alone diagnostics centre, setting a new benchmark in precision imaging and cancer diagnostics in Ranchi. Neuberg Pulse is committed to offering high-quality, affordable diagnostics backed by the latest medical innovations and trusted expertise. Our aim is to empower individuals to take charge of their health, ensure better outcomes through early and precise diagnosis, and generate local employment opportunities in the region.”

Speaking at the launch, Ms. Sunaina Bihani, CEO & Managing Director, Neuberg Pulse Diagnostics, said, “Establishing our integrated diagnostics centre in Ranchi is a significant milestone in our larger vision for eastern India. This centre will serve as a hub as we work towards expanding our footprint across Jharkhand and neighbouring districts. The Neuberg group commits to investing over 100 crores to establish diagnostic facilities across Jharkhand within the next two to three years, starting with a 30-crore investment in the first centre. Our focus is on building a strong, decentralised network that ensures every community has access to world-class diagnostic services, right at their doorstep.”

Inaugurating the centre Mahendra Singh Dhoni said “It’s a proud moment for me to see this advanced diagnostics centre come up at the place where my journey began and this centre brings world-class care closer to the people of Ranchi. I am honoured to partner with Neuberg Pulse in making quality diagnostics accessible to everyone in Jharkhand.”