New FIR filed against RD Patil in jail assault case

Kalaburagi: RD Patil, the prime accused in the PSI recruitment scam, is once again in the headlines after an FIR was filed against him for assaulting jail staff. Patil, who had recently been granted a 3-week interim bail on November 21, was released from jail that day. However, on the same day, he allegedly attacked a jail officer over a trivial issue, prompting an FIR to be lodged at the Farhatabad Police Station in Kalaburagi.

Patil, who had been imprisoned as an undertrial at the Kalaburagi Central Jail, was granted bail by the Supreme Court. However, following his release, the jail staff allegedly attacked him. In response, Patil himself filed an FIR against jail officer Shivkumar, accusing him of assault. According to Patil, Shivkumar questioned how he had managed to get bail and even pushed him, causing injury to his left ear and back.

Patil stated that he was bleeding from his ear and was in pain due to the back injury. He also mentioned that he required medical attention for his injuries after the incident.

In his complaint, Patil described the incident as a serious case of abuse of power, criminal intimidation, and wrongful detention. He demanded an immediate and thorough investigation into the matter, including securing the CCTV footage from the jail to prove the assault.

Patil claimed that the incident was a violation of his rights and called for legal action against the jail warden, Shivkumar.

This latest development comes after Patil had already been in the news for his alleged involvement in the PSI recruitment scam, which had caused a major controversy in the state. The police have now been asked to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter, and the FIRs filed by both Patil and the jail staff will be examined in due course.