New Rashtrotthana School in Udupi Champions Blend of Tradition and Modernity

Udupi: Rashtrotthana Parishat, Value-Based Education, Udupi School, Indian Civilisational Ethos, Vishwaguru Vision, Panchamukhi ModelA new educational institution under the Rashtrotthana Parishat was inaugurated on Wednesday in Cherkady village of Udupi district, with spiritual, scientific, and ideological leaders calling for an education system that fuses academic rigour with traditional values and national pride.

Speaking at the inauguration of Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra, Pejavar Mutt’s Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji said India’s civilisational values must not be overshadowed by modern trends. “We must guard against glorifying those who harmed the nation in history. Education should instil pride in India’s cultural legacy,” he said, adding that the country needs institutions that prepare young minds with moral clarity and rootedness.

The Swamiji likened the role of value-based education to that of Sage Vishwamitra in the Ramayana, who trained Lord Rama and Lakshmana in the ways of dharma and protection of society.

Former ISRO Chairman Dr S. Somanath, who also attended the event, stressed the need to recover and integrate India’s scientific contributions into mainstream education. “We had thriving centres of knowledge in ancient times—from metallurgy to astronomy—and yet we rarely teach our children about it,” he said. “While we make advances in space and artificial intelligence, we must also draw from our past to inspire future generations.”

Referencing India’s recent space missions, Dr Somanath said success in science and technology must be matched with awareness of the country’s knowledge traditions. “India has much to offer the world—not only Yoga, but Ayurveda, genomics, and sustainable living practices,” he said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, who presided over the ceremony, said the inauguration of the school on Akshaya Tritiya and the birth anniversary of Basaveshwara was symbolically significant. “India is on the path to becoming a Vishwaguru. We must now build education systems that reflect our cultural identity while preparing students for global leadership,” he said.

N. Dinesh Hegde, Chief Secretary of Rashtrotthana Parishat, outlined the Parishat’s goals, citing the expansion of its network and achievements in competitive education. “We have secured over 130 admissions to IITs and NITs and over 100 to medical colleges through our coaching initiatives,” he said, referring to their ‘Tapas’ and ‘Sadhana’ programmes.

The Cherkady campus will welcome its first batch of 800 students in the 2025–26 academic year. It will follow Rashtrotthana’s Panchamukhi model, which aims to provide all-round development—balancing academics, ethics, skill-building, physical well-being, and creativity.

The Parishat currently operates 26 educational institutions across Karnataka and plans further expansion in the coming years.