New variety of guava yields 50 kg in one plant

Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) has researchedon a new variety of Guava (seebe) named "ArkaPoorna" which gives a yield of 50 kg throughout the year in a single plant. It is special that this variety has a huge demand abroad. Many Saudi countries including Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Muscat have bought ArkaPoorna guava, which provides vitamin "C" content in abundance to the body, diabetes, blood pressure control. Following this, farmers from all corners of the state visited IIHR and bought hundreds of guava saplings of "ArkaPoorna" variety and planted them in several acres. Farmers are expected to earn lakhs of rupees from this new breed of guava which will be harvested in 2 years.





ArkaPoorna guava variety has white flesh. ArkaPoorna guava was developed by crossing Allahabad Safeda-Purple local varieties and selecting from them. As Allahabad Safeda variety has good taste, aroma, high nutrient content, many guava varieties have been developed from this pear variety. IIHR scientists have removed the seed inside the ripe Arka guava, removed the pulp and dried it into an osmetically dried product (OD product) and stored it in a DC fruit barn model. Due to this, this fruit can be processed for a long time without spoiling and can be used when needed, says Vasugi, the researcher of "Arkapoorna" variety.





Farmers are informed at IIHR about methods of planting ArkaPoorna variety. One guava sapling can be planted in agricultural land 3 meters long and 3 meters wide from row to row. For the first year and a half, it should be fed with manure and some water. Guava bears fruit within 2 years of planting. After 4 years, one plant yields 50 kg. Yields are removable. Arka Poona plant has already been sold to some farmers on contract basis. The farmers who have bought the plant have taken permission from IIHR to cultivate guava on several acres. Farmers can come to IIHR and buy ArkaPoorna plant.





The ArkaPoorna guava is round in shape and resplendent with its own lustre. The weight of one guava fruit will be between 200 to 250 grams. This guava has less seeds and more pulp. The pulp also contains less seeds. Hence it has superior quality. It has been confirmed in the research of IIHR scientists that there is 190 to 200 milligrams of vitamin "C" in 100 grams of "ArkaPoorna" guava fruit. Usually pears are used to increase vitamin C in the body. It is a cure for diabetes and blood pressure. There is a demand for ArkaPoornaguava from abroad and the process for export is going on. Not finalized yet. Apart from farmers expecting more profit, it is also very beneficial for people's health, said C Vasugi, inventor of the ArkaPoorna variety.