Newborn Kidnapped From Karnataka Hospital; Police Launch Search

Highlights

  • Two women posing as nurses kidnapped a newborn from Kalaburagi District Hospital in Karnataka.
  • Police are investigating, and efforts are underway to locate the baby.

In a shocking incident, a newborn baby boy was kidnapped from Karnataka’s Kalaburagi District Hospital by two women posing as nurses. The baby, born to Kasturi and Ramakrishna in Ward 115 at 4 AM on November 25, was taken under the pretext of a blood test.

CCTV footage captured the suspects fleeing the hospital with the infant. The couple, residents of Syed Chincholi village, immediately alerted authorities. A case has been registered at Brahmapur Police Station, and the police, along with hospital staff, are working to identify the culprits and recover the child safely.

In a separate incident, Hyderabad police rescued a month-old baby boy kidnapped from Niloufer Hospital for Children on November 23. The suspects, a couple from Andhra Pradesh and a relative, were arrested in Jogu Lamba Gadwal district on November 24 while attempting to transport the baby. The couple reportedly kidnapped the child out of desperation for a male heir.

Both cases underscore the urgent need for stricter hospital security and awareness to prevent such incidents. Investigations are ongoing in both matters.

