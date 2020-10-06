NGO with UNICEF re-united 2,700 orphans with their families

Bengaluru: According to the National Commission for Protection for Child Rights (NCPCR) there are 132 million orphaned children around the world, and about 20% of them live in India. According to the last statistics released by the NCPCR in 2018 the number of children living in child care institutions (CCI) in India

is 2.4 lakhs. And the total numbers of registered and unregistered CCIs are 5,984 and 1,422 respectively. Due to sheer poverty several families desert their offsprings.

In partnership with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Miracle Foundation India facilitates the reunification of children with their families after empowering them with a dignified life. Each child's history is studied to identify who can be reunited with the family. Social workers and CCI staff are trained in child and family assessments to determine what is in the best interest of each child. Once a child is identified, Miracle staff guides the dialogue between the social worker and the child in preparation for reunification. The process includes dialogue with family which mostly consist of single mothers, day visits followed by supervised night visits and ultimately unsupervised visits for shorter periods.

"After reunification as well, there is a complete commitment by the organisation to ensure that each child continues to thrive with their basic rights being met. This includes supporting the various needs of the child especially in terms of health and education, and activating the Village Child Protection Committee (VCPC) for protection against abuse,"Ms. Preeti Seth, Senior Program Manager, Miracle Foundation India. The foundation works in tandem with the Department of Women and Child Development, District Child Protection Units, education and health inspectors. Out of 7,000 orphaned children, 2,700 have been reunited with their families.

On the maintenance of social distancing at the CCI, Seth told The Hans India that the children in CCIs are away from any outside contact.

"No one from the CCI is allowed to step out and no one from outside is allowed inside the CCI. Their temperature is checked every morning and health check-ups are conducted every few days. Within the CCIs children are guided and supervised to maintain social distancing; they keep distance during meal times, recreation, in the dormitories etc. Repeated training is being conducted on the importance of handwashing and social distancing. The CCI staff is ensuring the same during mealtimes and other activities." she said.

So far, no suspected case has come forward in any of the CCIs and hence, testing has not been conducted.