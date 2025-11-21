No confusion in Congress, says K'taka HM on 'leadership crisis' in party

Bengaluru: Commenting on the ongoing "leadership crisis" in Karnataka, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday claimed that there is no confusion within the ruling Congress.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he added that if there is any confusion, the Congress high command would intervene at the appropriate time.

"The high command has not intervened so far because there is no need," the leader said.

Addressing questions about the dinner meeting after the Delhi visit of several ministers and MLAs, Parameshwara clarified, "Those who went have already clarified that they travelled to Delhi for their work and not for political reasons."

Referring to reports about MLAs meeting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi, Parameshwara said, "It is a tradition for us to meet our leaders or in-charge secretaries whenever we visit Delhi. We compulsorily visit the AICC office. Kharge is from our state; if they met him, what is wrong with that? There is no need to give it a different meaning."

When asked about the timing of the Delhi visits, as the government completes two-and-a-half years, he said such speculation is normal.

He added that any communication from the high command to the Chief Minister or other leaders would be issued officially.

"My statements cannot be taken as official regarding leadership or party matters," he said.

Responding to questions regarding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's claim that he will complete his full term and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar hinting at stepping down as State Congress President, Parameshwara insisted that there is no confusion in the party.

Meanwhile, seven-time MLA and the Karnataka government's Special Representative in Delhi, T.B. Jayachandra, noted that, "Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and he himself are like children of the same mother. Differences of opinion are natural".

"We will not cross the framework of the party. Everyone has aspirations, and that is not wrong. The government has completed two and a half years, and naturally, some may feel the urge to make an attempt," he added.