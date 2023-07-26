No disgruntlement, says CM amid reports of complaint by 30 MLAs

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D K Shivakumar on Tuesday ruled out any disgruntlement within the ruling Congress, amid reports that as many 30 legislators have expressed concern over non-implementation of development works in their constituencies and said there are no such complaints. Both of them said, the legislature party meeting has been called, most probably on Thursday, as part of a routine exercise to discuss various programmes and policies of the government, and to ensure coordination between government and party MLAs.

“Who told you?” Siddaramaiah retorted, in response to a question that about 30 MLAs had written to him complaining about the functioning of Ministers and developmental work not taking place.

Noting that he had called the legislature party meeting last week, but as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was about to chair a meeting it was postponed, the CM said he has called it again on Thursday.

“We will discuss it there. It has been just two months since the formation of the government. The Legislature party meeting had to be called, so I called. There are no complaints (against Ministers). They (MLAs) had asked for a legislature party meeting to be called, so have called,” he added.

On his part, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President termed reports that 30-odd MLAs have written a letter complaining about the functioning of the Ministers as “false” and mere speculations.

“It is all false, no one has written such a letter. The Chief Minister and I have requested all Ministers to work taking into confidence all the legislators and lost candidates of all constituencies. All are doing their job. These are nothing but mere speculations,” he told reporters here.