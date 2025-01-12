No new twist over power-sharing: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday expressed confidence of the party’s government completing its five-year term smoothly, adding that he and CM Siddaramaiah will “carry out the instructions of the party and move ahead”.

Reacting to the questions in Sringeri on power-sharing and a demand from his supporters to make him the CM, Shivakumar said, “No one needs to be bothered about CM’s post. There is no requirement for any twist in politics.”

“The people have blessed and given us an opportunity to rule. We will complete the five-year term. All talks connected to CM’s post have no meaning. I and Chief Minister will carry out the instructions of the party and move ahead,” he said.

Showing disinterest in the issue of his possible elevation as the CM, Shivakumar said, “I don’t want any of my supporters to bat for me for the CM’s post. I don’t want anyone’s support either. I don’t need MLAs to support me. It is left to me and the Congress party. I will carry out functions as told by the seniors of the party. I do not need party or workers or MLAs to worry about my position.”

When asked about his visit to pilgrimage centre Sringeri and his temple visits in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Shivakumar stated that these were matters of faith and not politics.

“I am a devotee and carry out puja regularly. I have faith in religion. In my own interest, for the state and people, society I will pray,” he said. “Today is a sacred day. Fifty years have been completed since seer Bharti Teertha Mahaswamy took over the reins. There is a saying Dharmo Rakshita Rakshitaha. Likewise, not indulging in politics, not involving in any matters, this mutt is engaged in preserving religion, traditions,” Shivakumar stated.

“Former PM late Rajiv Gandhi had decided to establish a Sanskrit University here. This Math is making efforts to illuminate the lamp of knowledge for children in Bengaluru. I have been invited to this auspicious event,” he stated.

Earlier, Shivakumar, while speaking to media at his residence in Bengaluru, highlighted the state’s tussle with the Central government over taxes. “We must fight for our right to our taxes with the Central government. We must protect the interests of our state,” he said.

“The Central government has not kept its promises regarding grants for irrigation and urban development. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is studying how to legally address the injustice in tax distribution to our state. By the time the state budget is presented, we will respond to this unequal allocation,” he said.