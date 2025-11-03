No permission for illegal resorts or homestays in forest areas

Chamarajanagar: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has made it clear that the state government will not tolerate or permit any illegal homestays, resorts, or mining activities within forest zones. Speaking at a public interaction on forest-related issues with farmers and residents at the Zilla Panchayat hall in Chamarajanagar, Khandre assured strict action against any such violations if credible complaints are received.

“Human-wildlife conflict is not a new phenomenon — it has existed for centuries,” the minister said. “However, with the increasing wildlife population, the conflict has intensified. This meeting has been organised to gather suggestions and opinions from farmers and locals to find long-term solutions,” he added.

The minister said two expert committees have already been formed to study why wild animals are venturing into human settlements and to suggest effective measures. All recommendations made during the meeting will be reviewed and implemented, he confirmed.

Khandre acknowledged growing demands for enhanced compensation for crop and livestock losses caused by wild animals and said he would discuss the issue with the Chief Minister.

Recalling that Bandipur had only 12 tigers in 1972 compared to over 153 now, Khandre said the rising tiger population and shrinking forest space have aggravated the problem. “On average, 55 to 60 people die every year in the state due to wildlife attacks,” he revealed, sharing data from recent years. Between 2021 and 2025, elephant and tiger attacks accounted for the majority of the deaths. So far, in 2025–26, 30 people have lost their lives, 20 due to elephant attacks and four from tiger attacks, he said.

To strengthen surveillance and response, Khandre announced plans to establish an integrated command center using advanced technology to alert the public and safely drive wild animals back intothe forest. “It is impossible to patrol thousands of square kilometers manually. Hence, technology will play a key role,” he stated.

The minister instructed senior forest officials to visit conflict-affected villages personally rather than remain confined to offices and to keep communication lines open to the public. He also directed that standard operating procedures must be strictly followed during tiger and elephant capture operations, and that staff involved in such missions will receive specialized training.

Khandre further revealed plans to create a new cadre of dedicated wildlife veterinarians for direct recruitment, as the department currently depends on the Animal Husbandry Department for veterinary support.

On tourism, he said the last safari trips in Bandipur have already been reduced, and further restrictions will be imposed if safaris are found to be driving animals into nearby villages.

Regarding the lack of basic amenities in forest-fringe villages, the minister said the government has proposed to the Union Ministry of Environment and NTCA to allow power and water supply to such areas. “Some proposals were rejected, but we will resubmit them with due approvals,” he assured.

Emphasising the government’s stance, Khandre said, “Every life is precious. Our goal is to ensure no one dies due to wildlife attacks. A state-level task force will soon be set up to address this issue, and local representatives will be part of it.”

District In-charge Minister K. Venkatesh, Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLAs Ganesh Prasad, Krishnamurthy, Anil Chikkamadu, Darshan Dhruvanarayan, Puttaranga Shetty, MLC Manjegowda, and senior forest officials including PCCF Meenakshi Negi and Chief Wildlife Warden P.C. Ray attended the event.