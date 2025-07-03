No 'Revolution' or 'Vomiting' in September, Says MLC Bhandari, Dismissing Talk of Leadership Change

Udupi: Amid murmurs of dissent and speculation over potential changes in the Karnataka Congress leadership, Legislative Council member Manjunath Bhandari dismissed the chatter, stating there will be “no revolution or vomiting in September,” and that any decision on leadership lies solely with the party high command.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Bhandari said, “What matters is not what individual leaders say, but what the AICC president says. The party is strong, and only the central leadership can decide on any change. Statements from one or two leaders won’t lead to a shake-up.”

On the recent comment by AICC secretary Priyanka Kharge calling for a ban on the RSS, Bhandari said: “What’s wrong with what she said? She’s a hundred percent right. Nothing is above the Constitution. If Congress returns to power, we will seriously review imposing a ban on the RSS.”

Responding to BJP leader C.T. Ravi's jibe that Congress observer Randeep Singh Surjewala has come to "conduct a postmortem," Bhandari hit back: “Didn’t observers and general secretaries visit the state even during BJP rule? No one needs to conduct a postmortem of the Congress. How much property does the BJP own today compared to the Congress? Where were BJP leaders 50 years ago, and where are they now?”

He added that Surjewala was in Karnataka merely to listen to party workers and assess the situation as part of routine party functioning.