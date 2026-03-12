No Shortage of Piped Natural Gas in Bengaluru; GAIL

Bengaluru: There is no shortage of gas supply for Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Bengaluru and hotels and industries connected to the PNG network will continue to receive uninterrupted supply without any disruption to their operations.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Chief General Manager (CGD) and OIC of GAIL Gas Limited said this while addressing representatives from various industries at an interactive session on ‘Natural Gas Supply Outlook and Industry Preparedness’ organised by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) here today.

“Piped Natural Gas supply in Bengaluru remains stable and fully under control. Industries, hotels and commercial establishments that are connected to the PNG network need not be concerned, as there is no disruption in supply and business operations will continue uninterrupted. Those eateries and hotels which are on commercial LPG and are concerned about supply can switch over to PNG line subject to the availability within a matter of just two months,” explained Singh.

Addressing the industry representatives, K Ravi, Senior Vice President, Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), said, “We appreciate GAIL for engaging directly with industry and addressing concerns regarding the availability LPG and PNG in Bengaluru. Reliable and uninterrupted energy supply is critical for the smooth functioning of industries, hotels and commercial establishments in the city.

The interaction has reassured the industry that PNG supply remains stable and will continue without disruption. BCIC will continue to work closely with energy providers and government agencies to ensure that industries in Bengaluru have access to clean, efficient and dependable fuel sources.”

Addressing the rumours on the shortage of LPG in Bengaluru, Singh assured that the government has increased domestic LPG production and hence domestic LPG users can take a sigh of relief. “We at GAIL are steadily expanding our pipeline network and ready to provide fresh pipeline gas connections across the city of Bengalure so that more consumers can shift to PNG, which is not only efficient but also a cleaner and more sustainable energy solution. India is not entirely dependent on a single international source, as natural gas imports are sourced from multiple regions,” added Singh.

Singh also referred to a Government of India gazette notification aimed at better management of natural gas supply. As per the notification, industrial and commercial users will receive up to 80% of their average gas consumption over the past six months, while domestic and CNG segments will continue to receive 100% supply. The measure is intended to rationalise usage and ensure equitable distribution of gas during the current global supply uncertainties. He clarified that industries can still consume beyond the 80% threshold, but such additional usage will be billed at a different price band. The temporary rationalisation, he said, is primarily aimed at discouraging wastage and ensuring efficient utilisation of gas across sectors while maintaining uninterrupted supply.

The interactive session provided an opportunity for industry representatives to seek clarifications on gas supply, infrastructure expansion and the future roadmap for PNG connectivity in the city. Stakeholders from multiple sectors including hospitality, manufacturing and food processing participated in the discussion and shared their concerns and suggestions.