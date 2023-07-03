Nod for conversion of primary health units, Kempegowda bus station to Namma Clinic: KSRTC

Bengaluru: The state transport department has given new approvals to its all State Road Transport Corporations. In a recent meeting held by the Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, several proposals made to the corporation were approved.

The approvals accorded are:

• Sanction of special leave for a maximum period of 6 months to the employees of the Corporation who are undergoing chemo/Radio therapy treatment on the advice of Doctor as per prevailing guidelines of Government.

• Continuation of Direct Recruitment of 3745 Crew and 726 Technical Staff of already called advertisement and additional recruitment of 1433 Driving Staff and 2738 Technical Staff with the permission of Government are also proposed.

• Consent to start 10 Petrol Bunk outlets to BPCL and HPCL who are selected via tender and to select 36 more petrol bunks in the available land of KSRTC through new tender process.

• To increase the commercial revenue of the Corporation, 20 fully built trucks of 6 tonne capacity will be added to “Namma Cargo” logistic scheme to facilitate transportation of parcel and courier. These trucks will also be used at our Depot and Divisional Workshops.

• In order to meet additional requirement of premier coaches and to give competition to private operators 44 Non-AC Sleeper buses and 4 AC sleeper buses will be inducted to the fleet.

• For BMTC, Permission to enter into MoU with banks to provide additional insurance packages to dependants of employees who die during accident or sustain full/partial injuries to the body.

• Recruitment of 2000 Conductor and 1000 Driver-cum-Conductor with the permission of Government. Relaxation of rules for awarding Silver and Gold Medal and increase of Monthly allowance.

• Conversion of Primary Health Units working National Urban Health Mission at Yeshwanthapur TTMC and Kempegowda Bus Station to “Namma Clinic” and to operate the same for a period of 5 years on rent free basis.

• The North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation(NWKRTC) gets approval for permission to invite tender for procurement of 450 Electric Buses on GCC basis. Procurement of 20 Non-AC sleeper and 4 AC Sleeper buses.

• The Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation gets construction of New Rural Bus Station at Manvi with Passenger Amenity Center by demolishing old and dilapidated bus Depot at Manvi.

• Procurement of 8 Acre and 21 Guntas of Land from Krishna Jala Nigama Limited at Hunasagi for construction of Bus Depot/Bus Station.

• The procurement of 6 Non-AC Sleeper uses to Meet premier buses requirement. Procurement of 550 Diesel and 150 Electric buses. Also Recruitment of 1773 Conductors with the permission of Government.