Nodal officers appointed in every district to curb female foeticide: Health minister

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has appointed nodal officers in every district to effectively prevent female foeticide and illegal sex determination of foetuses, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao informed the Legislative Council.

Replying to a question raised by MLC Ivan D'Souza on behalf of Congress member Umashree during the Question Hour, the minister said the Health Department has intensified monitoring and awareness activities to curb the menace of sex selection and female foeticide.

He said strict inspections are being carried out at ultrasound scanning centres under the provisions of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act to prevent misuse of technology for sex determination. A nodal officer has been appointed in each district to supervise enforcement measures and coordinate inspections.

In Bengaluru, where thousands of scanning centres operate, the responsibility earlier held by the district commissioner has now been delegated to five municipal commissioners under the BBMP jurisdiction. In addition, 27 Medical Officers of Health (MOH) have been assigned to conduct inspections across different parts of the city to ensure compliance with the law.

The minister said that so far 150 cases have been registered under the PCPNDT Act to prevent illegal sex determination and female foeticide. Out of these, penalties have been imposed in 80 cases, while the remaining 70 cases are currently pending before courts.

To encourage public participation in curbing the illegal practice, the government has increased the reward for informants who provide credible information about illegal sex determination from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh. So far, three informants have been rewarded under this scheme, he added.

During the discussion, BJP member Dhananjaya Sarji raised concerns about the shortage of life-saving medicines in government hospitals and state drug warehouses. He said the shortage has led to frustration among patients and criticism of doctors. He also pointed out that doctors are planning to go on strike from March 11 over various demands, which could further affect healthcare services.

Responding to the issue, the health minister said the state government had approved the purchase of medicines worth ₹860 crore in August to ensure adequate supply to government hospitals and drug warehouses. Since April, medicines worth ₹232 crore have already been procured.

He further said the government has initiated tender processes for the purchase of 496 different medicines, out of which tenders for 155 medicines have already been finalised. The remaining procurement process is underway, and the shortage of medicines in hospitals is expected to be resolved within the next month.