Noida airport receives first indigenously manufactured runway cleaning vehicle

Bengaluru: In a significant boost to India’s engineering innovation and the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil on Monday handed over the country’s first indigenously manufactured airport runway cleaning vehicle to Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL).

The advanced runway cleaning vehicle has been developed by Bengaluru-based On Lawn Technology Solutions Limited, a company engaged in engineering innovation and high-value infrastructure equipment manufacturing. This marks the first time such a specialised runway cleaning system has been designed and manufactured domestically in India.

Developed under the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ programme, the vehicles have been assembled at the company’s manufacturing facility located in the Adinarayanahosahalli industrial area of Doddaballapur, in collaboration with Switzerland-based M/s Bucher Municipal. Minister M.B. Patil handed over the keys of two such vehicles to NIAL representative Pradeep Rana.

The runway cleaning vehicle is designed to enhance aviation safety by removing hazardous objects such as nails and sharp metal fragments that can damage aircraft tyres. It also effectively vacuums dust and removes algae that could cause skidding during aircraft landing and take-off operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister M.B. Patil said companies like On Lawn, which also manufacture sweeping machines for urban road cleaning, form the backbone of the industrial supply chain.

He urged the company to explore export markets by leveraging supportive government policies and a conducive industrial ecosystem. He added that the state’s Industrial Policy 2025–30 provides targeted support and quality certification incentives to encourage companies like On Lawn.

On Lawn Technology Solutions Managing Director P.M. Unnikrishnan Nair addressed the gathering and spoke about the company’s vision and capabilities. Former MLA Venkataramana, Chartered Accountant G.G. Patil, Noida Airport Lead Ground official Vinod, and several others were present on the occasion.