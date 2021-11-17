Normal life hit as heavy rain pounds Bengaluru 

Bengaluru: Several areas in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts witnessed heavy rainfall resulting in flooding and traffic snarls. According to an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will witness rainfall for two more days.

The incessant rains for the past few days resulted in flooding of 10 houses in Kaval Byrasandra and overflowing of many drains at several places. Most of the city's water-logged roads looked like rives.

The rain is a result of the depression in the Bay of Bengal which is currently off the coast of Tamil Nadu. The Bengaluru city and outskirts experienced heavy rainfall for the last three days leading to traffic jams. Potholed roads and floods aggravated the situation as vehicular traffic moved slowly. A canter carrying essential items from Yeshwanthpur to Mysuru struck an open manhole and toppled over near Sumanahalli junction. The BWSSB workers removed the cap to allow water flow on the road. Several vehicles broke down due to flooding on the roads.

Residents of A Phase, Kaveri Nagar of Kaval Byrasandra spent the night pumping water. Furniture and electronic items were submerged in flood water.

There are works taken up by BBMP and BWSSB in Kaveri Nagar. The road has been dug for the work and the water flow direction changed from the ongoing civic work and entered houses, complained a resident.

Unseasonal rains created havoc situation many areas sub-

Several places such as Madiwala, HSR Layout, Koramangala, Vivekanagar, HAL, Hebbal, RT Nagar, Sanjayanagar, Vasanthanagar, Shivajinagar, Commercial Street, Ashok Nagar, MG Road, Ulsoor, Indiranagar, Nagawara, Hennur, Banaswadi, Ejipura, Chikajala, Peenya, Bagalagunte witnessed heavy rain.

Also Majestic, Gandhinagar, Malleswaram, Seshadripuram, Yeshwanthpura, Rajajinagar, Vijayanagar, Basaveshwara Nagar, Girinagara, Basavanagudi, Banashankari, Kengeri, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kumaraswamy Layout, Hanumanth Nagar had heavy rainfall. Rainfall in GKVK, Yelahanka, International Airport and surrounding areas witnessed some of the vehicles that were traveling on the road faced difficulties.

People who left to home after finishing their office work, were stuck half way in the rain. There were incidents of people parking their two-wheelers and taking shelter under the metro pillars, footover bridge and shops. Traffic was slow at Majestic Under Bridge, Shivananda Circle, Kasturba Nagar and Bellary Road had slow moving traffic. This caused traffic congestion.

It's been raining in the city for a few days. There is too much water on the road and there are complaints about that. The BBMP helpline staff said that only a handful of personnel were able to reach the spot and clear the water. Several places had already flooded even before the civic staff reached the spot.

In a video that viral on social media, Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya was seen clearing water in his office on Monday evening, as rain water was flooded. He had to take a mob stick and p ush the clogged water outside.