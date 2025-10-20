North meets south: Manipuri festival ‘Ningol Chakauba’ spreads joy, cultural harmony at Alva’s

Moodbidri: Thehill valleys of Manipur found a joyful echo in coastal Karnataka as the Northeast students of Alva’s Education Foundation celebrated the 10th edition of Ningol Chakauba—a festival that honours the bond between married women and their parental homes—at the Shobhavana Campus, Mijar, on Sunday.

The event turned into a vibrant tableau of colour, cuisine, and culture, drawing students and faculty alike into the rhythms of Manipuri tradition.

Trustee Vivek Alva, inaugurating the celebration, said, “Ningol Chakauba is not just a festival—it is a reaffirmation of identity and belonging.

For students living far from home, celebrating it here brings a sense of rootedness and emotional connection.”

Alva further noted that the event reflected India’s cultural unity, adding, “The Northeast and the South stand together, and with that unity comes the responsibility to cherish and respect each other’s heritage.”

Beyond festivity, the occasion also recognised academic achievers from different disciplines. Among those honoured were Justinkesh L, Preeti M, Rajbrinda Naorem, Oinam Babina Devi, Isharai Laphi Wankhar, Wonchibeni M. Murry, Zuchobeni, Riya Okram, and Likha.

Traditional dances like Matam Jagoi, Manipuri Remix Dance, and Thabal Chongba enlivened the stage, while guests savoured authentic dishes such as Ooti, Eeromba, Kanghou, and Shana Thongba.

Principals and faculty from various Alva’s colleges, including Dr. Vanitha Shetty, Dr. M. Manjunath Shetty, and Prof. Mahantesh, joined the celebration—turning the campus into a vibrant mosaic of the Northeast’s spirit and South India’s warmth.