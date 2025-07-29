Notorious fugitive wanted in 33 cases nabbed after 17 years in TN

Bengaluru: A 55-year-old absconding criminal wanted in over 33 cases across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has finally been arrested after evading the police for nearly 17 years. The accused, Murugesh, was apprehended by the Yelahanka Sub-Division Police in Thiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu, where he had been living under the radar for several years. Police said he was wanted in multiple criminal cases registered in Bengaluru, Kolar, Kodagu, and parts of Tamil Nadu.

Murugesh had three cases registered against him in 2008 at Yelahanka police station alone. Despite repeated efforts to trace him over the years, he managed to stay hidden. A non-bailable warrant had been issued against him by the local court, but he remained at large. Recently, during a departmental review of pending criminal cases, officials took note of the long-standing warrant against Murugesh. Acting on this, senior police officers instructed the formation of a special team to trace the accused. With inputs from local intelligence and coordination with Tamil Nadu police, the team located and arrested him in Thiruvannamalai.

Following his arrest, Murugesh was brought to Bengaluru and remanded in judicial custody. He has been lodged at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. Police sources said that the accused was involved in cases ranging from theft and house burglary to organised crime. Investigations are underway to reopen pending cases and examine his possible role in other unsolved offences