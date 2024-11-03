Officials plan to sell old crest gates of KRS at lower price, raise suspicion

Mandya: A significant controversy has arisen in Srirangapatna Taluk of Mandya district regarding the recent replacement of 150 crust gates at the KRS Dam, a structure built during the reign of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar. The gates, each weighing approximately 650 tonnes, are now being targeted for sale by weight, leading to public outrage and allegations of corruption.

The authorities are attempting to sell 36 of these old gates for Rs 6 per kilogram, amounting to a total of Rs 36 lakh. However, estimates suggest that the actual value of these 36 gates could be as high as Rs 3 crore, prompting local residents and farmers to accuse the government of trying to profit from the historic gates, which have been in place for nearly 90 years.

The previous BJP government had initiated the process of completely replacing the crust gates due to leaks identified in multiple areas of the dam. As this project nears completion, the decision to sell the old gates has faced strong opposition from farmers and community leaders who argue that these gates should be preserved rather than sold for scrap.

Local activists are advocating for the creation of a museum at Brindavan instead of selling the gates. They propose that this museum could showcase the history of the Kannambadi region, including the construction of the dam and the significant events that transpired during its development. They emphasize that displaying the old gates would educate the public about how such massive structures were constructed without modern machinery.

Kempugowda, a representative of the Raitha Sangh, has voiced strong opposition to the proposed sale, threatening that if authorities proceed with the sale, the Raitha Sangh will organize protests to protect the historical significance of the gates. The community’s response highlights a broader concern about the preservation of local heritage and the accountability of government decisions that impact historical sites. As discussions continue, the fate of the KRS Dam gates remains uncertain, with residents calling for action to ensure that their historical value is respected and that they are not reduced to

mere scrap metal.