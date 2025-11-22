Officials warned against delays in paying pourakarmika’s wages

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman P Raghu warned that delays in paying salaries to pourakarmikas, auto-tipper drivers, helpers, and sanitation workers will not be tolerated. He directed officials to take strict action against those responsible for such lapses. Speaking at an interaction programme with pourakarmikas, loaders, cleaners, and drivers from the BBMP West Zone and Greater Bengaluru Authority held at Jnana Soudha in Govindarajanagar, Raghu said workers must receive their wages on time without unnecessary hardship.

During the interaction, a pourakarmika named Anjinamma highlighted several technical errors in appointment orders, including mistakes in date of birth, place of birth, and issues related to caste verification, which were causing long delays.

Responding to this, BBMP Commissioner KV Rajendra assured that a special camp, in collaboration with the Revenue and Social Welfare Departments, would be organised soon to correct such discrepancies and resolve pending issues quickly. Workers also informed the Commission that they were being forced to carry out illegal waste-segregation tasks and were threatened with removal from duty if they refused. The Commissioner issued a warning to supervisors over such complaints.

Raghu further noted instances where pourakarmikas maintaining city cleanliness were subjected to physical assault and verbal abuse by members of the public. He urged senior officials to respond promptly to such cases and ensure proper protection for the workers.

The event was attended by West Zone Additional Commissioner Digvijay Bodke, Commission Secretary Sumaiyya, pourakarmikas, loaders, cleaners, drivers, and BBMP officials.