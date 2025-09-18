Oktober Fest - A Toast to Brews, Bites, Beats & Big Fun

Bengaluru: Get ready to clink glasses and celebrate the spirit of camaraderie at Oktober Fest at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru in association with The Groot. The event is happening on 20th and 21st September 2025 from 2:00 PM onwards at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru. Dive into a weekend of classic and craft brews, delicious bites, and lively music as the festive vibes of Europe meet the warmth and enthusiasm of Bengaluru's community spirit.

Whether you're a beer geek or just here for a chilled pint, you will get everything you like. From quick bites to nachos and soft, salty pretzels, the food corner is the ultimate spot for all foodies out there. Come hungry, leave happy. We've got live bands, DJs, and artists jamming and spinning beats all day. Expect a lot of dancing, music, and full-on party vibes.

Immerse in a weekend filled with delicious food, classic & craft brews, live performances, and fun for all. Don your festive best, bring along friends and family, and immerse yourself in the joyous atmosphere where every cheer, every note, and every bite celebrates friendship, flavour, and festivity. Oktober Fest at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru is set to be a feast for the senses-bold, spirited, and full of warmth!

Event Details:

When: 20th & 21st September 2025

Time: 2:00 PM Onwards

Where: Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, Bhartiya City, Thanisandra Main Road, Bengaluru - 560064

Registration Fee: Rs. 399 Onwards

How to Book: Book My Show (18 years +)