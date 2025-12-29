  1. Home
Ola Electric scales up deliveries of 4680 model

  • Created On:  29 Dec 2025 1:00 PM IST
Ola Electric Raises $200 million, to speed-up production of Car & Bikes
Ola Electric Raises $200 million, to speed-up production of Car & Bikes

Bengaluru: Ola Electric on Sunday announced the scale up of its 4680 Bharat Cell powered S1 Pro+ (5.2 kWh) across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka.

The company commenced deliveries across Coimbatore, Kochi and Hyderabad, along with continued ramp-up in Bengaluru.

The S1 Pro+ (5.2 kWh) is the first product powered by the company’s indigenously manufactured 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack, delivering more range, higher performance and enhanced safety.

With its own 4680 Bharat Cell battery packs in the vehicles, Ola Electric is now India’s first company to fully own the cell and battery pack manufacturing process in-house, marking a major milestone in building a fully integrated EV ecosystem in India.

Ola Electric4680 Bharat CellS1 Pro+ DeliveriesEV Expansion IndiaElectric Vehicle Innovation
