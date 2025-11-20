One Lakh Devotees to Recite Bhagavad Gita in Udupi in Presence of Prime Minister Modi

Udupi: In a landmark spiritual gathering, Udupi is set to host one of the largest Bhagavad Gita recitation events in the country, where one lakh devotees will assemble for a collective “Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana.” The event, scheduled for November 28, 2025, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant cultural and religious moment for the region.

The mass recitation will be the central highlight of “Geetotsava 2025,” a one-month celebration that began on November 8 and will continue until December 7. Organisers have stated that the festival aims to promote the universal message of the Bhagavad Gita, spread the values of spiritual discipline, and inspire younger generations to connect with India’s traditional knowledge systems.

The large-scale recitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the parking grounds of the historic Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi, a site deeply associated with the Dvaita philosophy and centuries-old religious traditions. According to the organisers, thousands of participants from different states have already begun registering, and more are expected to join in the coming days.

Further logistical details, including seating arrangements, access instructions, and schedules, are being shared with registered participants through WhatsApp and other online channels. The organisers have encouraged devotees to register at the earliest to ensure smooth participation and coordination for the mega event.

Geetotsava 2025 has also included lectures, devotional programs, cultural performances, scriptural recitations, and spiritual dialogues since its commencement earlier this month. The concluding weeks are expected to witness large footfall, particularly with the Prime Minister’s proposed presence, which is expected to draw nationwide attention.

HH Sugunendra Thirtha Paryaya Swamiji of Krishna Mutt expressed confidence that the historic recitation will become a milestone in contemporary spiritual gatherings, reinforcing India’s civilisational ethos and cultural continuity.