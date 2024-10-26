Live
One more body recovered; death toll climbs to 9
One more body was recovered on Friday during a search and rescue operation after an under-construction building collapsed at Babusapalya here, taking the death toll to nine, police said
Bengaluru: One more body was recovered on Friday during a search and rescue operation after an under-constructionbuilding collapsed at Babusapalya here, taking the death toll to nine, police said.
Teams from the fire and emergency department, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been pressed into rescue operations since the incident occurred during heavy downpour on Tuesday, they said. “One more body has been recovered during the search operation. The deceased has been identified as Elumalai,” a senior police officer said.
The building owner, his son and contractor have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.
