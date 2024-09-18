'One Nation, One Election' not feasible, says Deputy K'taka CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said the 'One Nation, One Election' concept is not feasible in our "Constitution and democratic system".

"It is ridiculous that the BJP, the mastermind behind 'Operation Lotus', is now advocating for 'One Nation, One Election'," Shivakumar said.

Interacting with the media here, he said: "The BJP has been working to destabilise governments in many states. The Central government led by the BJP is making this move to suppress the growth of regional parties."

"All parties in the country must be given an opportunity. In the past, we did have a 'One Nation, One Election' system. Even in our state, elections were held together. Was it possible after that? No, it wasn't. Because some governments went to elections six and three months earlier than the rest, and some states dissolved their governments. In such a scenario, how can this system be implemented?

"The BJP's attempt is not right. The Central government should call for an all-party meeting to seek consensus. Without that, such proposals are meaningless," the senior Congress leader said.

"First, they should take steps regarding women's reservations and the delimitation of constituencies. As for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, we agree with the meaningful statements of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Asked about the delegation of Vokkaliga leaders' meeting regarding BJP legislator Munirathna's alleged casteist slurs against the Vokkaliga community, he said: "I have given time for the meeting with the Vokkaliga leaders' delegation on Thursday (Sep 19) evening. You have all heard Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka's and others' statements on the matter. I will speak about it later."

Regarding BJP's allegations that D.K. brothers -- D.K. Shivakumar and D.K. Suresh -- are plotting against BJP MLA Munirathna, the Karnataka Deputy CM said: "So, is he (Munirathna) delivering dialogues as per our instructions? I have seen his statements; apparently, even the seers have seen them. Did we tell him to speak like this?"