Only two can accompany candidate to file nomination

Bengaluru: The state health department has mandated every person to wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of two meters during election related activity. Nodal health officers will be designated for the district and the Assembly constituency to oversee Covid-19 related arrangements and preventive measures during the entire electoral process.



The nomination form will be made available on the website of CEO/DEO. The intending candidate may fill it online and its print may be taken for submission before the returning officer. The number of persons to accompany a candidate for submission of nomination is restricted to two and similarly, the vehicles to be used for the purposes of nomination is also restricted to two.

"Returning officer's chambers should have sufficient space to perform the functions of nomination, scrutiny and symbol allocation following physical distancing norms.

A group of five persons including candidates, excluding security personnel, if any, is allowed to do door-to-door campaigning.

For the road shows the convoy of vehicles should be broken after every five vehicles instead of 10. An interval between two sets of convoy of vehicles should be half an hour instead of a gap of 100 meters.

The health department has further stated that not more than seven counting tables should be allowed in a counting hall. "Hence counting of votes of a constituency may be considered at 3-4 halls by appointing additional assistant returning officers. De-sealing of ballot boxes should be done by one official on each table wearing gloves," the guidelines said.