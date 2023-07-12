Oppn meeting in Bengaluru may mull idea of forming committee to prepare for Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: As the second meeting of the opposition parties is all set to take place in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, it is expected that they will push for forming a joint political strategy committee to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

According to sources, at least 24 political parties are all set to join the second meting in Bengaluru and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will also host the dinner for them.

The source said that during the meeting of the like-minded parties in Bengaluru, all the parties will push for forming a political strategy committee to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The source said that the all the parties are also likely to bring the plan of holding joint protest across the country against the BJP government and a committee can be formed for the same to coordinate.

The source also said that the opposition parties will also propose to discuss the seat sharing formula at the state level, which has remained a bone of contention.

The first meeting was held in Patna on June 23 to bring all parties together on a single platform to chalk out a strategy against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Top leaders of several Opposition parties had attended the meeting convened by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar at his residence. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, NC leader Omar Abdullah, and others had participated in the meeting.