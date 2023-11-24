'Order wasn't in accordance with law': K'taka CM on withdrawal of sanction to CBI for probe against DKS

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the CBI probe ordered by the previous BJP-led state government against his deputy, D.K. Shivakumar over corruption allegations did not have the consent of the Assembly Speaker, adding the opinion of Advocate General was also not considered.

He said this while speaking to the media after inaugurating the Bangalore City Safe City Command Centre building.

Responding to the questions on the decision of the Cabinet to withdraw the sanction given to the CBI to investigate the allegations against Shivakumar, the Chief Minister said: "D.K. Shivakumar was an MLA in 2019 when the probe against him was sanctioned. The investigation against him should have been legally sanctioned by the Assembly Speaker and then the Chief Minister should have ordered the investigation. But no sanction was obtained from the Assembly Speaker and the Advocate General's opinion was not considered by then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. He had orally instructed the Chief Secretary. Based on his oral instruction, the Chief Secretary had handed over the case to CBI for investigation and this was unlawful.

"It is not right on the part of the government to sanction it illegally. Hence, the decision was taken to withdraw the sanction for investigation," the CM said.

Responding to a question if the government had taken this decision after having apprehensions about the court's decision to uphold the order recently, the CM said: "We will not interfere in the verdicts of the court. Let the court decide."