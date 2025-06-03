Over 125 Konkani Poems Celebrated at 'Poetica' Gathering in Coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru: A celebration of Konkani literature and culture unfolded at St. Anthony’s Church in Bajpe on Sunday as the 39th edition of Poetica brought together more than 125 original poems and a vibrant display of coastal creativity.

Organised by the cultural association Ami Ani Amchim, the poetry gathering witnessed enthusiastic participation from renowned Konkani poets across coastal Karnataka and Goa. Over a hundred literary enthusiasts gathered to listen to recitations and performances that showcased the depth and diversity of Konkani verse.

Presiding over the event, parish priest Rev. Fr. Francis Rodrigues lauded the efforts of Poetica and Ami Ani Amchim in promoting literature and fostering social dialogue. He said that such grassroots initiatives had taken up the mantle of nurturing regional languages and cultural heritage.

Santosh D’Souza, central president of the Catholic Sabha and chief guest of the event, was felicitated for his contributions to the community. He praised the literary community’s proactive role, observing that many of the responsibilities that ideally rest with the government are being fulfilled by cultural organisations and independent writers.

The event was led by Poetica president Naveen Pereira (Surathkal), along with Ami Ani Amchim president Denis D’Silva and secretary Santosh D’Costa. Noted Konkani poets George Ligouri D’Souza (Surathkal) and Lloyd Rego (Taccode) chaired the poetry sessions.

Among the poets who presented their work were Jossey Pinto (Kinnigoli), Guadalupe Dias (Goa), Roshan Castelino (Paladka), Fr. Francis Rodrigues (Antonikatte), E.D. Cardoza (Taccode), Maccha Millar, Maria Pinto (Kulasekhar), Maxin Rodrigues (Bondel), Saraswati Naik (Goa), Godwin Pinto (Bejai), Raymond D’Cunha (Taccode), Richy Pereira (Derebail), Stanislaus D’Souza (Kirem), Edward Lobo (Thokkottu), Pedro Prabhu (Taccode), Lavy (Ganjimath), Henry Mascarenhas (Ganjimath), Lancy Sequeira (Surathkal), Remy (Katipalla), and Lawrence D’Souza (Surathkal), among others.

The evening also featured cultural performances by the Rang Tarang Madanthyar troupe, who performed traditional Konkani songs that received an enthusiastic response from the audience.