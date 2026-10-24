Over 500 Umrah pilgrims from state stranded in Saudi Arabia

Bengaluru: More than 500 Umrah pilgrims from Karnataka have been stranded in Medina and Mecca in Saudi Arabia following the closure of key airports amid attacks by Houthi rebels. With several airlines reportedly suspending services for nearly two weeks, the pilgrims are facing uncertainty over their return to India. The situation has worsened as private tour operators who organised their pilgrimage have allegedly failed to respond adequately, leaving hundreds of travellers without clear arrangements to return home. The prolonged disruption has also triggered anxiety among their families in Karnataka.

Abdul Azeem, former chairman of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission, has urged the authorities to take immediate steps to bring the pilgrims back safely. He said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) should permit airlines such as IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India to operate flights to Riyadh or Jeddah to facilitate their return.

Many pilgrims had opted for low-cost travel packages and are now facing financial difficulties. According to sources, several of their existing tickets are not eligible for refunds. As a result, they may have to purchase fresh tickets at additional cost, which many cannot afford.The uncertainty has left families worried about the safety and well-being of their relatives. Affected pilgrims are also struggling to meet daily expenses while waiting for flight services to resume.

Health and Family Welfare Minister U.T. Khader said officials were in continuous contact with the pilgrims and monitoring the situation. He said the government was exploring options to facilitate their return to Karnataka.

Pointing to the expenses involved in staying in Saudi Arabia, Khader said one Saudi riyal was worth approximately Rs 25, while food alone could cost around Rs 1,500 per person each day. He assured that arrangements for food would be made if necessary.

Khader also said efforts were under way to bring the stranded pilgrims back on flights scheduled for October 24 and October 27. The government is attempting to coordinate the necessary arrangements to ensure their safe return.