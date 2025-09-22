Own Your Story: Triumph's New Campaign Is All About Being #JustLikeYou

Bengaluru: Come autumn-winter this year, Triumph International celebrates the women of today with its campaign, #JustLikeYou. The brand speaks for women who value their self-worth, exude confidence and thrive on inner beauty. The brand spotlights on the evolution and shift we see with more women dispelling the need for any external validation from society, defining their beauty standards or putting them in a box of pressure to live up to standards created by others. The campaign celebrates the idea of embracing authentic beauty, unapologetically.

By introducing intentional design and meaningful self-expression, Triumph positions lingerie not as a hidden necessity, but as an enabler of individuality and empowerment. The brand’s Autumn/Winter25 campaign reframes lingerie as a woman’s “Beauty Wardrobe” – the essential foundation that empowers confidence, comfort, and individuality in every moment.

The collection introduces three hero products for this season, each designed to deliver a distinct feeling of beauty for the modern woman:

The Occasion Enhancer – T-shirt Bra: A transparent back bra, perfect for party silhouettes, offering versatility without compromising support.The Shape Enhancer – Grace Minimizer: The minimizer bra that visibly reduces bust size, while ensuring everyday comfort with wide, padded straps. The Elevated Minimalist – Sweet Line Smooth Cup Collection: Featuring a soft sweetheart neckline and delicate lace accents, designed for a naturally elegant silhouette, perfect under any outfit.

“With #JustLikeYou, Triumph is celebrating a powerful shift — women choosing comfort, confidence, and authenticity on their own terms,” said Ankur Damani, Commercial Director, Triumph International (India & Sri Lanka). “This campaign is more than a message; it’s an invitation for every woman to embrace her individuality and like herself first. With the unveiling of our campaign, we are also excited to launch our dedicated Triumph Lingerie India Instagram page, @triumph_in, a space designed to inspire authentic self-expression and create a community-driven movement through #JustLikeYou”.

"With AW25, we are not just launching a campaign, we are launching a movement," adds Bhavin Devpuria, Marketing Head, Triumph International (India & Sri Lanka). "With #JustLikeYou, Triumph celebrates authenticity – encouraging women to like their style, their choices, and most importantly, themselves. With this campaign we are introducing the concept of ‘Beauty Wardrobe’, our way of reminding women that beauty is not about trends, but about confidence that starts from within.”

In India, studies reveal that over 70%* of young women feel judged on appearance daily, with a significant portion experiencing body image concerns. Triumph’s campaign strikes a timely chord. By spotlighting comfort, confidence and flawless shaping, Triumph empowers women to own their story and style without compromise.

The AW25 collection is available at Triumph stores, leading retailers, and online platforms across India, with prices starting at INR 1,049.