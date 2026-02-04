Owner of Rottweiler booked after it mauled woman during morning walk

Bengaluru: The owner of a Rottweiler was booked after his pet allegedly mauled a woman during her morning walk here, leaving her with severe facial and neck injuries that required an eight-hour surgery, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened when Shalini Dubey, (31), a techie at Teachers Colony in HSR layout stepped out for a morning walk near her home on January 26, they said. CCTV footage of the attack shows the dog running towards her on the road, knocking her down and biting her repeatedly on the face and neck.

The dog was allegedly released onto the road by its owner without a leash or muzzle and attacked her, her family alleged. Following the attack, she sustained severe injuries to her face and neck and received more than 80 stitches across her face, throat and scalp, her husband Satya Prakash Dubey said.

She underwent a nearly eight-hour-long surgery. One deep wound, measuring about seven centimetres, was dangerously close to her airway and she is currently hospitalised, he said. The couple has a 17-month-old toddler, and the incident has left her deeply traumatised, Dubey added.

Recalling the incident, her husband said on January 26, around 6.50 am, his wife was returning from her morning walk when the neighbour’s dog suddenly ran towards her, she fell down, and the dog brutally attacked her.

She suffered severe injuries to her neck, the right side of her face, and her scalp, Dubey said. “If the pet owner could not control such a large dog, it should never have been allowed to roam freely. Pet owners are responsible for following safety norms, including using a leash and muzzle, especially in public areas,” he told PTI Videos recently.

“My wife is in deep trauma and has suffered severe mental shock. As per doctors, the scars on her face and body will remain for life,” he added. Following a complaint, a case was registered against the pet owner Amaresh Reddy under Sections 117 (3) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 291 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and subsequently, he was held in connection with the incident, police added.