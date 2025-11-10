Parappana Agrahara jail faces heat over viral videos

Bengaluru: The Parappana Agrahara Central Prison has once again come under public scrutiny after a series of viral videos surfaced, allegedly showing inmates using mobile phones and enjoying special privileges inside the high-security facility. Following the outrage, Additional Director General of Prisons P.V. Anand Reddy issued an official statement confirming the authenticity of the videos and ordered a detailed probe into the incident.

According to the press release, preliminary investigation has revealed that some of the viral videos were shot in 2023, while a few others were recorded in 2025. “The footage appears genuine at first glance,” the ADGP said, adding that instructions have been issued to file separate FIRs at Parappana Agrahara Police Station to trace those responsible for smuggling mobile phones into the prison and recording and circulating the videos.

Reddy further stated that the Chief Superintendent of the Central Jail has been directed to initiate a comprehensive investigation. “We are determined to identify how the mobile phones reached the prisoners, who facilitated their usage, and who leaked these visuals. Strict legal action will be taken against all those involved,” he said in the statement.

In addition, the Deputy Inspector General (Southern Range) has been asked to conduct a departmental inquiry and submit a report. Based on the findings, disciplinary measures will be taken against the erring officials and inmates.

The controversy erupted after visuals emerged showing notorious serial killer Umesh Reddy and a gold smuggling accused allegedly using mobile phones and enjoying television access in their cells. The videos, showing inmates chatting freely and using electronic gadgets, have reignited questions about corruption and VIP treatment inside the jail.

Following the viral footage, ADGP (Prisons and Correctional Services) B. Dayananda instructed prison authorities to conduct a barrack-wise inspection to prevent further security lapses. When asked about the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he was unaware of the developments but assured that he would seek a detailed report. “I have not received any information yet. I will gather details and speak on the matter,” the CM told reporters in Bengaluru.

This is not the first time Parappana Agrahara has faced controversy. In August 2024, a photo of actor Darshan, accused in a murder case, smoking a cigarette alongside rowdy-sheeter Wilson Garden Naga inside the jail had gone viral, drawing sharp criticism about lax enforcement and preferential treatment to celebrity inmates.