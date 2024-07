Parshv P’adap - a stone carving, sentimental painting camp concludes with great fanfare

Bengaluru: Parshv P’adap, a week-long gathering of sculptors and painters from across India, wrapped up successfully today. The one-of-a-kind art talent search camp, hosted collaboratively by JAIN (deemed-to-be-University) Shantamani Kala Kendra and JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), featured a variety of artistic activities. These included a sculpture competition and a national painting camp, held at the JAIN Global Campus in Bengaluru. Focused on stone carving, sculpture, and emotional painting, the event aimed at fostering the artistic intelligence and creativity among the Indian artists through the unique platform.

The event succeeded in uniting enthusiast sculptors, painters, coming from all states of the country and showcasing their holistic, culturally rich artistry through a socially driven national camp. Alongside artists, art enthusiasts, students, educators, and individuals across various age groups, the gathering was further enriched by the participation of one Divyang artist, who showcased his talent. Through their incredible creative freedom, these artists seamlessly blended elements of nature and humanity together and delivered uplifting messages relevant to today’s world. Together, the participants celebrated the diversity and depth of artistry on display.

In appreciation of their contributions, the participants were not only bestowed with certificates and trophies but also cash rewards from the JAIN group. The stone carving sculptures with the artist’s name with metal labels are now on public display and leaving viewers completely spellbound with their stunning stone and painting creations. The stones are brought from Mysore for the sculpture.

“Our objective in organising the camp was to showcase the talent of artists through painting and sculpture presentations, providing them with a platform to elevate their standing in society. Today, as we witness these artistic creations, we feel an immense sense of pride in all the participants and a deep sense of accomplishment from the workshop.” said M S Parswanath, Director -Projects and Facilities, The JGI Group, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University).

Speaking on the occasion, the Chancellor of Jain (Deemed-to-be-University), Dr. Chenraj Roychand said, “Creativity and cultural enrichment play a vital role in future development. By supporting these initiatives, we invest in a future where children and artists, inspired by their cultural heritage, can thrive, become self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to the progress of their families, society, the nation, and the world.” The Dean of Art and Design at Shantamani Kala Kendra, Avinash D Kate said, “India has long been reputed for its artistic heritage that is evident in our temple artworks, monolithic structures, and ancient rock paintings. Hosting Parshv P’adap is our way of continuing this legacy and aiming to position our country as a global leader in arts and crafts.”