Parts of Karnataka to witness rainfall shortly

Bengaluru: In the coming days, Bengaluru and portions of Karnataka are expected to receive rain, which should provide relief from the rising temperatures, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).According to IMD, coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka are likely to have thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and squall between Wednesday and Friday.





IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and certain areas of Uttara Kannada. The northern interior of Karnataka, including Bagalkote, Ballari, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, and Koppal, is also predicted to receive rain. In Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Metropolitan districts between Thursday and Saturday, IMD predicted a partly cloudy sky with light rain.According to IMD, Bengaluru had a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with a minimum temperature of 19.8 degrees Celsius, indicating the recent uptick in heat.



