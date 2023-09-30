Party leadership didn't speak a word to me on alliance with BJP: K’taka JD(S) president

Bengaluru: Karnataka JD(S) President C. M. Ibrahim on Saturday expressed his displeasure over his party's national leadership stitching an alliance with the NDA for the Lok Sabha polls without discussing it with him.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ibrahim launched a veiled attack against JD(S) national president and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his son and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

“I am the state President of the party. You had gone to New Delhi. Nothing had been told to me. Till now, no information has come,” Ibrahim said.

“I am the state Party President but the discussion on it was not held... The vote base of JD(S) had shifted to the Congress party. The matter should have been discussed in the party. The core committee members are still to take up the tour. They have gone to New Delhi and held meetings,” Ibrahim stated.

“I will speak about it to Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy after the October 16 meeting. NCP leader Sharad Pawar and Congress leaders from New Delhi have spoken to me. I will speak to mediapersons on October 16 after getting the opinion of leaders and supporters,” he said.

However, he denied that Muslim leaders are quitting JD (S). "I am the state party President. The resignation letters should come to me. No such letters have come. Deve Gowda is a fatherly figure,” he said.

The BJP-JD(S) alliance has been announced by top leaders of both parties. Muslim leaders of JD(S) have expressed their disapproval for the alliance and two vice presidents have submitted their resignation letters to Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy.