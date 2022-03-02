Permanent project with long-term vision for Bengaluru development soon: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: "We have decided to draw up a permanent project with a long-term vision for the development of Bengaluru," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Chief Minister in his address after inaugurating the Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium in HSR layout of Bommanahalli Assembly constituency, said, Bengaluru is an international city. It should be raised to international standards. People here are cultured. "I consider it my privilege to have got an opportunity to serve the city as the minister for Bengaluru Development. It has grown and been extended to surrounding villages too. Bengaluru has a population almost equal to Mumbai. However, it is growing horizontally while Mumbai has seen vertical growth. We have decided to ensure a planned growth," Bommai elaborated.

"The Cauvery 4th stage project is reaching completion. About 800 MLD of water is being utilised. In the 5th stage about 770 MLD would be provided. Consultations are on with the engineers to get an additional 250 MLD. We would be able to meet the water needs fully if all these works are completed. We will solve the drinking water problem of Bengaluru."

Orders have been issued to prepare DPR to resolve the water problem, extension of UGD, and storm water drains. About Rs 6000 crore has been provided for development of the city under the Nagarothana project. "We are committed to the all-round development of Bengaluru. We are also resolving many problems which are held up due to legal hurdles," Bommai said.

Approval has been given to prepare the DPR for the 3rd phase of Metro as the 2nd phase is nearing completion. It has been decided to decongest the major traffic junctions.

HI-tech touch for the layouts

Some of the layouts have been developed with good planning. HSR layout is one of them. Such layouts would be given hi-tech touch wherein easy access to civic services would be available. "We want to redress all the problems here and make the layout a smart one. Other layouts too would be selected for similar development. People too would be involved in this task. All the civic amenities would be provided for 110 villages which have been brought under the BBMP," Bommais said.

Heaping praise on local MLA Satish Reddy's strong resolve and determination to get the development works done in his constituency, Bommai said the newly built Vajpayee stadium has a Basketball court, Kabaddi turf and other facilities. It would be turned into a magnificent stadium at a cost of Rs 40 crore in the coming days, Bommai said.