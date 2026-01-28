Phoenix Mall of Asia marks 77th Republic Day with ‘Republic Rhythms’ in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Phoenix Mall of Asia celebrated India’s 77th Republic Day with Republic Rhythms, a day-long event that combined patriotic fervour, fitness, and community engagement, drawing thousands of visitors to the Plaza and Fan Park at the mall.

The celebrations began with a flag hoisting ceremony led by Shaurya Chakra awardee Colonel J.B. Singh, one of the Indian Army’s most decorated officers. Commissioned in 1997, Colonel Singh is a recipient of the Sena Medal, Bar to Sena Medal, and the Shaurya Chakra for acts of exceptional bravery during counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir. His presence lent solemnity and pride to the occasion, as attendees gathered to honour the nation and its armed forces.

Adding momentum to the day was the Republic Run, which witnessed participation from over 2,000 young Bengalureans. The 5-kilometre run was followed by a range of fitness challenges, including burpee and plank contests, AMRAP routines, flexibility challenges, and fitness bingo. The Plaza was transformed into an open fitness arena, with participants encouraging one another and celebrating the spirit of health, discipline, and inclusivity.

A key highlight of the event was the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Entrepreneurs Exhibition and Sale, organised in collaboration with AWWA. The exhibition featured 24 women entrepreneurs, including army wives and Veer Naris, who showcased products ranging from handmade crafts and handlooms to sarees, apparel, cosmetics, and bakery items. The initiative underlined AWWA’s efforts to promote financial independence and skill-based livelihoods among women associated with the armed forces.

Ritu Mehta, Centre Director, Phoenix Mall of Asia and Marketing Director – South, said Republic Day symbolises unity, service, and collective responsibility. She noted that Republic Rhythms was designed to honour the armed forces, encourage active lifestyles, and support women-led entrepreneurship.

With its blend of ceremonial dignity, youthful energy, and meaningful community participation, Republic Rhythms emerged as a memorable Republic Day celebration, reinforcing Phoenix Mall of Asia’s role as a vibrant cultural and social hub in Bengaluru.