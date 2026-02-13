Phoenix mall of Asia to host Valentine special Karwaan live in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Phoenix Mall of Asia is set to elevate Valentine’s Day celebrations in the city with a special live music event, “Valentine Special Karwaan Live,” scheduled for February 14 at its Fan Park venue. The event will mark the first-ever live performance in Bengaluru by the music collective Karwaan.

Organised as part of the mall’s Valentine’s programming, the concert promises an evening centred on melody, emotion and connection. The live show will begin at 8:00 PM and is expected to draw couples, families and music enthusiasts looking to celebrate the occasion in a vibrant, open-air setting.

Karwaan is known for its distinctive musical identity that blends Indian musical sensibilities with global rhythms. Over time, the collective has built a loyal audience through original compositions and creatively reimagined mashups. Their soundscape seamlessly transitions between soulful Indian melodies and contemporary global arrangements, offering audiences a live experience that is both intimate and expansive.

According to event organisers, the Valentine’s Day special will feature a curated setlist designed to match the spirit of the occasion. From romantic ballads to energetic mashups, the performance aims to create an immersive musical atmosphere for attendees.

The Fan Park at Phoenix Mall of Asia has increasingly become a hub for large-scale entertainment events, live performances and themed celebrations. With Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday this year, the mall anticipates a strong turnout for the concert.

Visitors can combine the live music experience with dining and shopping options available at the mall, making it a complete evening outing. The event is positioned not only as a celebration for couples but also as an inclusive musical gathering for friends and families who wish to spend the evening in a lively environment.

Tickets for “Valentine Special Karwaan Live” are available online through BookMyShow. Organisers have advised attendees to book in advance, given the limited capacity at the venue and the expected demand for Valentine’s Day events across the city.

With live music, a festive atmosphere and a Valentine’s theme, the event is poised to be one of the key highlights of the city’s weekend celebrations.