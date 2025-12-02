Phoenix Mall of Asia Unveils 75 Ft Christmas Tree with a Star-Studded Lighting Ceremony

Bengaluru: Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru’s premier shopping and lifestyle destination, marked the beginning of the festive season yesterday with the grand lighting of a spectacular 75 ft Christmas Tree at the Grand Plaza. The ceremony drew enthusiastic crowds as celebrity guests Rannvijay Singh, Prince Narula, Priyank Sharma, Rajiv Lakshman and Arun Sharma joined in illuminating the tree. Their presence added excitement to the moment as the towering installation came alive with shimmering lights, intricate ornaments and elegant festive detailing, setting a vibrant and spirited tone for the season ahead.

Phoenix Mall of Asia also unveiled its European Themed Christmas Market, designed to capture the charm of winter streets and festive traditions. Hosted on weekends through the holiday season, the market invites visitors to explore Christmas décor, handcrafted gifts, artisanal merchandise, festive treats and seasonal savouries. The weekend celebrations also feature carol singers, reindeer performers, an elf couple, a Grinch juggler and a charming snowman. A magical snowfall experience continues to transform the Grand Plaza into a winter wonderland, while Santa’s Grotto welcomes children to meet Santa Claus, share their wish lists and capture memorable festive photographs.

Following the tree lighting, the festivities shifted to Dobaraa for an Exclusive Christmas Party, where music curator and iconic DJ Nikhil Chinapa took over the console with an electrifying set that lit up the night. His signature mixes, pulsating beats and infectious energy had the crowd on their feet within minutes, transforming the venue into a vibrant festive hotspot. With the celebrity guests joining the celebrations, the party soared to a new level of excitement, creating a memorable night of music, glamour and Christmas cheer.