PM SHRI KV No. 2 Mangaluru Wins CSE ‘Sterling School’ Award

Mangaluru: PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Mangaluru has been awarded the ‘Sterling School’ title by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) under its Green Schools Programme, following a comprehensive Green School Audit.

The school has been rated a Green School for five consecutive years, reflecting sustained efforts in environmental conservation and adoption of sustainable practices on campus. For the academic year 2025–26, only two schools from Karnataka received the Sterling School recognition.

At the national level, only two Kendriya Vidyalayas were conferred the award, the other being Kendriya Vidyalaya, Narela, West Delhi.

CSE cited the school’s initiatives in waste management, composting, rainwater harvesting, energy conservation and cleanliness drives as key factors behind the recognition. The organisation also acknowledged the role of the school leadership, including Principal Jaswinderlal, Green School Coordinator Sujatha U. Nair, and the student-led Green Team in implementing the programme.

The award was presented by CSE Director General Sunita Narain at a ceremony held at the Stein Auditorium in New Delhi on January 30.

The Green Schools Programme evaluates schools on parameters such as air, energy, food, water, waste and sanitation, with the audit aimed at encouraging environmentally responsible practices among educational institutions.

Officials said the recognition would further strengthen the school’s commitment to sustainability and environmental awareness among students.