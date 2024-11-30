Police arrest man for murder of Assamese woman

Bengaluru: Three days after the murder of an Assamese woman in a service apartment in Indiranagar here, police arrested the 21-year-old accused on Friday in Devanahalli, located on the city's outskirts. Preliminary investigations suggest that a personal disagreement between the two led the accused to take such an extreme step, said D Devaraja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East). Maya Gogoi (19) was allegedly stabbed to death by her male friend, Aarav Hanoy, who hails from Kannur, Kerala, he added.

According to the police, Gogoi was found murdered in the service apartment on Tuesday, with her body partially decomposed.

CCTV footage from the apartment showed that the woman and the suspect arrived there on November 23. After allegedly killing her, he fled.