Live
- Disenfranchisement of Muslims remark: K’taka Police summons seer for questioning on Dec 2
- Slovenia records highest unemployment rate in over 3 years
- How Indian Brands Are Driving the Net-Zero Mission on International ESG Day
- Centre okays Rs 4,969 crore package for fisheries sector
- New AI tool helps detect Alzheimer’s linked behaviours early
- IIT Bombay, DGH to foster R&D in decarbonising petroleum sector
- Office rentals rising steadily in top 10 Indian cities, Pune leads: Report
- Four killed as car over turnes
- Bank Holidays in December 2024: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days
- Govt doubles down on addressing kids’ addiction to online games
Just In
Police arrest man for murder of Assamese woman
Three days after the murder of an Assamese woman in a service apartment in Indiranagar here, police arrested the 21-year-old accused on Friday in Devanahalli, located on the city's outskirts.
Bengaluru: Three days after the murder of an Assamese woman in a service apartment in Indiranagar here, police arrested the 21-year-old accused on Friday in Devanahalli, located on the city's outskirts. Preliminary investigations suggest that a personal disagreement between the two led the accused to take such an extreme step, said D Devaraja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East). Maya Gogoi (19) was allegedly stabbed to death by her male friend, Aarav Hanoy, who hails from Kannur, Kerala, he added.
According to the police, Gogoi was found murdered in the service apartment on Tuesday, with her body partially decomposed.
CCTV footage from the apartment showed that the woman and the suspect arrived there on November 23. After allegedly killing her, he fled.