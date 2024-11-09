Police Commissioner inaugurates Bengaluru Police Eye Care Project

Bengaluru: In a significant move to prioritize the well-being of Bengaluru’s police force and their families, Police Commissioner B Dayananda inaugurated the Bengaluru Police Eye Care Project 2024 at the CAR South Adugodi Parade Ground. The project, created in partnership with Nethradhama Superspeciality Eye Hospital, Shraddha Eye Care Trust, and Rotary Bangalore Prime, aims to support eye health within the police community, addressing a critical yet often overlooked need.

This program offers comprehensive eye screenings to Bengaluru Police officers and their families, with a focus on early detection and timely treatment. Leveraging state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, the project ensures officers and their loved ones receive continuous eye health monitoring. For those identified with specific eye conditions, treatment will be available at Nethradhama Superspeciality Eye Hospital. Additionally, Shraddha Eye Care Trust will provide free surgical care to those without Arogya Bhagya Yojane Cover, ensuring everyone receives essential care.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner, highlighted the unique demands faced by the police force, B Dayananda said, “Our officers work under difficult, often high-stress conditions to maintain public safety. Ensuring their health, particularly their eye health, is not only beneficial to them but essential for our community. This project reflects our commitment to providing officers and their families with the health support they deserve, which will allow them to serve Bengaluru even more effectively.”

The Managing Trustee of Shraddha Eye Care Trust and Chairman and Managing Director of Nethradhama Eye Hospital, emphasized the holistic approach of this initiative, Prof. Dr. Sri Ganesh said, “Our police force dedicates their lives to protect us, often at a cost to their own health and their families’ needs. Vision health, in particular, can go overlooked until it becomes critical.

We’re honored to support both officers and their families, ensuring they have access to screenings and treatment that prioritize their long-term well-being and quality of life. By including families, we address an often-neglected aspect of police welfare, recognizing that the health of our officers and their loved ones are closely intertwined.”

Dr. Savitha Arun, Director and Medical Superintendent of Nethradhama Super speciality Eye Hospital was also present at the event.

The President of Rotary Bangalore Prime, CA Rtn Harish VS, expressed Rotary’s commitment to community support, “This initiative reflects Rotary’s mission to serve those who serve us. By focusing on preventive care, we are helping our police officers stay healthy and prepared for the demands of their roles. Extending this care to their families also reinforces our belief that strong communities start with healthy, supported individuals.”

As a pilot, the success of this project will serve as a model for expanding similar programs across other CAR camps in Bengaluru. Future plans include extending this initiative to other public service officers, ensuring that all personnel have timely access to eye care, ultimately enhancing both their health and operational efficiency in service to the community.