Live
- BJP demands Congress govt purchase sprouted paddy from farmers
- Contract workers of Smriti Vanam demand salaries
- La Liga 2025-26: Four things to look out for in Spain's matchday 11
- Allu Sirish gets engaged to the 'love of his life' Nayanika
- North Korea slams denuclearization as 'pipe dream' ahead of Lee-Xi summit
- UN, aid partners support gov responses across Caribbean following Hurricane Melissa
- Situation in Sudan's North Darfur remains 'catastrophic': UN
- Trump says no decision yet on ground strikes inside Venezuela
- Collector inspects Kurnool GGH, stresses quality healthcare and cleanliness
- India-US sign 10-yr defence pact amid tariff turmoil
Police recover money lost in digital arrest fraud
Mangaluru: Ina swift and effective operation, Mangaluru police successfully recovered and returned money lost by a victim in a digital arrest and...
Mangaluru: Ina swift and effective operation, Mangaluru police successfully recovered and returned money lost by a victim in a digital arrest and online fraud case, officials said on Thursday.
According to police, the victim had been duped by fraudsters posing as law enforcement officers who coerced her into transferring money under the pretext of an investigation. Acting promptly on the complaint, the cybercrime unit traced the money trail and froze the fraudulent account before the funds could be withdrawn.
The recovered amount was later handed over to the victim in the presence of senior officers. Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant against such scams, where cybercriminals impersonate government agencies to extort money. An investigation into the wider fraud network is underway.