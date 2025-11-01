Police recover money lost in digital arrest fraud

Mangaluru: Ina swift and effective operation, Mangaluru police successfully recovered and returned money lost by a victim in a digital arrest and online fraud case, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, the victim had been duped by fraudsters posing as law enforcement officers who coerced her into transferring money under the pretext of an investigation. Acting promptly on the complaint, the cybercrime unit traced the money trail and froze the fraudulent account before the funds could be withdrawn.

The recovered amount was later handed over to the victim in the presence of senior officers. Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant against such scams, where cybercriminals impersonate government agencies to extort money. An investigation into the wider fraud network is underway.